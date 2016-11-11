SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazil's Petrobras refining and natural gas director, Jorge Celestino, said in a conference call with analysts on Friday that the state-controlled oil company may decide to make a new fuel price adjustment within a month.

Petrobras' new pricing policy takes into consideration the exchange rate and the company's market share, among other factors, to set wholesale fuel prices at its refineries, Celestino said. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)