RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 Brazil's state-run oil
company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, will likely post a
30 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, according to a Reuters
poll of analysts, after a weaker Brazilian currency against the
dollar undercut the impact of fuel-price increases.
Petrobras, as the company is known, is expected to report
net income of 5.41 billion reais ($2.31 billion) in the three
months ending Dec. 31 compared with a profit of 7.74 billion
reais a year earlier, according to the average estimate of the
survey's five analysts.
Petrobras plans to release fourth-quarter results on Tuesday
after 6 p.m. local time (2100 GMT).
Brazil's currency, the real, was nearly 10 percent
weaker on average in the fourth quarter than in the year-earlier
quarter. As a result, Petrobras had to use more reais to pay for
each dollar of fuel imports, exacerbating a government
fuel-pricing policy that has saddled the company's refining
division with heavy losses.
To prevent consumer-price inflation, Brazil's government has
prevented Petrobras from raising domestic fuel prices in line
with world prices.
While the government gave Petrobras permission for several
small domestic wholesale fuel-price increases in 2013, the
weaker real insured that those increases lagged world-market
levels, forcing Petrobras to record losses on a growing
fuel-import bill.
Petrobras must still pay 11 percent more for gasoline
imports than it can obtain selling the fuel in Brazil, according
to Deutsche Bank. The gap for diesel, Brazil's most used vehicle
fuel, is 19 percent.
Meanwhile, a fire at its REPAR Refinery in November wiped
out nearly 10 percent of Brazil's fuel production for nearly a
month, forcing the company to import even more fuel to meet
domestic needs
Refining losses and stagnant crude-oil production forced
Petrobras, the world's most indebted major oil company, to
increase its debt to finance a $237 billion, five-year
investment plan, the world's largest corporate spending program.
In the first nine months of 2013, the company's total debt
rose 28 percent to 251 billion reais ($108 billion), helping
prompt a downgrade by Moody's Investor Services in October to
"Baa1" from A3.
Debt in Moody's Baa range "is subject to medium credit risk"
and "may posses certain speculative characteristics," according
to Moody's. While still "investment grade," Baa1 is the
highest-rated Moody's debt with speculative aspects.
The higher real value of Petrobras' mostly
dollar-denominated debt may also result in noncash financial
losses, though changes in Petrobras' foreign currency accounting
practices have seen the company start deferring some of its
currency-related losses over several years.
Following are the average estimates for the main Petrobras
financial results in a Reuters poll of analysts. The results are
in Brazilian reais.
Q4 2013 Q4 2012 pct chg Q3 2013 pct chg
estimate yr/yr qtr/qtr
Revenue 80.59 bln 73.40 bln +10 pct 77.77 +4 pct
bln
EBITDA 15.16 bln 11.94 bln +27 pct 13.09 +16 pct
bln
Net Income 5.41 bln 7.74 bln -30 pct 3.39 +60 pct
bln
($1 = 2.346 Brazilian reais)
