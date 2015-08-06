(Adds CEO comment, more details of results)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 6 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its
second-quarter net income fell a steeper-than-expected 89
percent after a one-time charge for underperforming assets.
Quarterly profit fell to 531 million reais ($150.4 million)
from 4.96 billion reais a year ago, the company said in a
securities filing on Thursday. That compared with a 4 billion
real average estimate of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.
Profit was mainly hurt by the decision to take a 1.28
billion real charge related to its gas and energy, refining and
supply, and exploration and production units. Petrobras also
took an unexpected 1.6 billion real charge to resolve a tax
issue with Brazil's federal government.
Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine, who took over the helm in
February, has been fighting to clean up a balance sheet
undermined by a massive bribery and kickback scandal and a
plunge in the price of oil. He is cutting investment to control
$134 billion of debt, the largest of any oil company.
"We want to leave the company in a situation where it has
the highest levels of management in the world," Bendine told
reporters at the company's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro late
Thursday. "We want the company to go forward with its
liabilities and challenges it faces cleaned up."
Considering the need to take the impairment and tax charges,
Bendine said the company's profit, one of the smallest in recent
years, "was great."
Petrobras also reported net sales, after taxes, of 79.9
billion reais and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, of 19.8 billion reais,
the company said.
($1 = 3.5316 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Marta Nogueira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier;
Editing by Richard Chang)