* Analyst average estimate nearly 8 times bigger than result
* Market-focused board is on course independent of govt
* Union board rep laments end of socially relevant projects
(Adds comment from board member, context of impairment cuts)
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 6 Brazilian state-led oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said its
second-quarter net income plunged 89 percent after a one-time
charge for underperforming assets that caught analysts off
guard.
The 1.28-billion-real charge was taken as Petrobras' new
executives and board of directors try to control the company's
$132 billion debt, the oil-industry's largest, by preparing up
to $15.1 billion of assets for sale by the end of 2016.
The company also showed unexpected speed in casting off
under-performing projects, some of which have been criticized as
offering more political return to Brazil's ruling coalition than
to Petrobras' bottom line.
"This wouldn't have happened under old management," said
Deyvid Bacelar, who represents Petrobras workers on the board.
"I'm still trying to understand; I don't know why the board
moved so fast, some of the impaired projects have social and
economic benefits that could have been saved if the board was
ready to negotiate."
The company's historic $17 billion April writedown in the
wake of a price-fixing, bribery and political kickback scandal
had faced resistance from the previous board. Yet in the face of
lawsuits and investor outcry, the government replaced
politicians and generals in its controlling board bloc with
market professionals.
Bacelar, a member of the FUP oilworkers federation, a major
backer of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's Workers'
Party-led government, said the writedowns could ease the path
for asset sales, a move he and FUP strongly oppose.
"Most board members have been appointed by the government
but they all serve the market now," Bacelar said. "As a defender
of Petrobras' social mission, I'm all alone."
Petrobras' quarterly profit fell to 531 million reais
($150.4 million) from 4.96 billion reais a year ago, the company
said in a securities filing on Thursday. The write-offs were so
unexpected that the average profit estimate of 12 analysts
polled by Reuters, 4 billion reais, was nearly eight times
bigger than the actual result.
The 1.28-billion-real impairment charge related to the
cancellation of new projects in its gas and energy, refining,
and exploration and production units. Petrobras also took an
unexpected 1.6 billion real charge to resolve a tax issue with
Brazil's federal government.
Chief Executive Aldemir Bendine, who took the helm in
February, has said he wants to clean up a balance sheet in the
wake of corruption and a plunge in the price of oil.
"We want to leave the company in a situation where it has
the highest levels of management in the world," Bendine told
reporters at the company's headquarters in Rio de Janeiro late
Thursday. "We want the company to go forward with its
liabilities and the challenges it faces cleaned up."
Considering the need to take the impairment and tax charges,
Bendine said the company's profit, one of the smallest in recent
years, "was great."
Petrobras reported net sales, after taxes, of 79.9 billion
reais and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortization, or EBITDA, of 19.8 billion reais, the company
said.
($1 = 3.5316 Brazilian reais)
