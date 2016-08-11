UPDATE 9-Oil flat, watching for U.S. inventory data, OPEC news
* Coming Up: U.S. API weekly petroleum inventories at 1630 GMT (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 11 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA recorded a 370-million-real ($118-million) net profit in the second quarter, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement.
Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, also reported net sales, or total sales minus sales taxes of 71.3 billion reais. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, was 20.3 billion reais.
($1 = 3.14 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Additional reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in Sao Paulo; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Coming Up: U.S. API weekly petroleum inventories at 1630 GMT (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
BERLIN, May 16 - The European Commission will launch infringement proceedings against the Italian government on Wednesday over its handling of an emission-cheating investigation into Fiat Chrysler (FCA), German daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.