UPDATE 6-Saudi Arabia, Russia push to extend oil output cut until March 2018
* Ministers pledge 'to do whatever it takes' to cut stockpiles
SAO PAULO Nov 11 Brazil's Petrobras refining and natural gas director, Jorge Celestino, said in a conference call with analysts on Friday that the state-controlled oil company may decide to make a new fuel price adjustment within a month.
Petrobras' new pricing policy takes into consideration the exchange rate and the company's market share, among other factors, to set wholesale fuel prices at its refineries, Celestino said.
Answering a question about the steep devaluation of the real against the dollar this week, the executive added that the company is allowed to do more than one pricing change a month.
Petrobras had just reduced gasoline and diesel prices on Tuesday, citing a drop in its market share and rising fuel imports by competitors. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Meredith Mazzilli)
CONAKRY, May 15 Chinalco has asked Guinea to let it take over the whole of the troubled Simandou iron ore mine project, sources familiar with the matter say, as Beijing pursues a global strategy to secure key resources for its vast economy for decades to come.