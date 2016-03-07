BRIEF-Canadian Equipment Rentals announces 2017 Q1 results
* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp announces 2017 first quarter results
BRASILIA, March 7 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA will report its 2015 financial results on March 21 after market close, the state-run oil producer said in a statement on Monday.
The company is entering a quiet period until the results are released, Petrobras said. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)
* Canadian Equipment Rentals Corp announces 2017 first quarter results
NEW YORK, May 16 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange was given permission by regulators on Tuesday to implement a so-called speed bump on one of its exchanges, allowing it to go head-to-head with upstart rival the Investors' Exchange.