(Adds Moody's upgrade of Petrobras bond rating)
SAO PAULO Oct 21 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petrobras said on Friday its board approved
settlements for four lawsuits sought by investors in New York
federal court and it currently estimates a provision of $353
million to cover the costs.
Petrobras said the settlements include lawsuits led by
Allianz SE's Pimco Total Return Fund, Dodge & Cox
International Stock Fund, Janus Overseas Fund
and Al Shams Investments.
Investors are suing Petrobras in New York accusing it of
covering up a sweeping graft scheme and publishing misleading
accounts. They believe the corruption and mismanagement helped
destroy nearly $200 billion of shareholder value in Petrobras
since 2008.
Petrobras said on Friday it would include a provision for
costs related to the settlements in its third-quarter earnings
report due to be released soon.
There are still 23 other individual lawsuits and a
class-action lawsuit at the U.S. District Court for the Southern
District of New York. The company did not say if it will seek
settlements on those as well.
"At this moment, it is not possible for Petrobras to release
a reliable estimate regarding the outcome of the class-action,"
said the company in a regulatory filing.
In a recent Reuters interview, Petrobras Chief Executive
Officer Pedro Parente said the lawsuits in the United States
would not overshadow the company's $74 billion, five-year plan
to slash its crippling debt and refocus on its core business.
The oil company said Pimco is one of the largest holders of
its bonds and that Dodge & Cox is one of its largest
shareholders after the Brazilian government.
"These settlements, whose terms are confidential, do not
constitute any recognition of responsibility by Petrobras, who
will continue to defend itself in the remaining lawsuits," the
Rio de Janeiro-based company said.
Earlier on Friday, Moody's Investors Service upgraded
Petrobras' senior unsecured and corporate debt family rating to
B2 from B3 after "certain external factors also helped the
company achieve some of its cash generation and asset sale goals
for the year".
Debt in the B range is considered speculative and is subject
to high credit risk, according to Moody's.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, additional reporting by Jeb
Blount; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Lisa Shumaker and Himani
Sarkar)