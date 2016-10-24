RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 The chief executive of
Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, Pedro
Parente, said on Monday that four settlements reached with
investors late last week were not part of provisions for other
ongoing lawsuits including a class action case.
The settlements include lawsuits led by Allianz SE's
Pimco Total Return Fund, Dodge & Cox International
Stock Fund, Janus Overseas Fund and Al Shams
Investments, which accuse Petrobras of covering up a sweeping
graft scheme and publishing misleading accounts.
Parente said he expects to settle more lawsuits going
forward.
