By Asher Levine
SAO PAULO Dec 2 Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro
SA posted their biggest one-day loss in nearly 1-1/2
years on Monday after Brazil's state-run oil company announced a
smaller-than-expected increase in fuel prices and withheld
details of a new pricing policy.
The company, known as Petrobras, said on Friday it would
raise the wholesale price of gasoline 4 percent and diesel 8
percent to cut losses and bring domestic fuel costs closer to
international levels.
Petrobras imports fuel to meet domestic demand and sells it
at below-market prices as part of government efforts to control
inflation, leading to hefty losses in its refining division.
The increase, Petrobras said, is part of a new fuel-pricing
policy, approved on Friday by the Petrobras board, that seeks
"convergence" with world fuel prices. The company did not offer
details on how the policy would work or how changes in world
benchmark fuel prices would trigger changes in local prices.
Investors disappointed by the news sent Petrobras' preferred
shares down as much as 7.2 percent to 17.75 reais, their lowest
level in six weeks. Common shares fell as much as 9.2 percent.
"Timid price increases and an opaque pricing methodology
deteriorate corporate governance perception, weaken the position
of a strong, technical management team, have a significant
impact on earnings and valuation, and leave the balance sheet
extremely fragile amidst a 2014 full of uncertainties," Credit
Suisse Securities analysts led by Vinicius Canheu, wrote in an
investor note.
Petrobras' refining-division losses are crimping revenue and
profit, forcing the company deeper into debt to finance a $237
billion five-year investment plan, the world's largest corporate
spending program.
At 10:42 a.m. (1242 GMT), Petrobras' preferred shares pared
some of their losses, falling 5.91 percent to 17.99 reais, while
common shares were down 7.75 percent at 16.90 reais.
