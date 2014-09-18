RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 18 Brazil's state-run oil
company, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, will sign a contract
to build and lease a floating production ship for its giant
Libra offshore project this month, company Chief Executive Maria
das Gracas Foster said on Thursday.
The contract will be the first for a floating production,
storage and offloading vessel, or FPSO, to be used in the giant
Libra prospect northeast of Rio de Janeiro that Petrobras, as
the company is known, won in an auction with Anglo-Dutch, French
and Chinese partners late last year.
Libra will be the first area developed under new production
sharing rules and will direct about 42 percent of its output to
the Brazilian government for it to sell on its own account.
Petrobras owns 40 percent of the project with Anglo-Dutch
Shell Plc and France's Total SA each owning
20 percent and Chinese state oil companies CNOOC Ltd
and China National Petroleum Corp. each owning 10
percent.
Foster, who spoke at the close of the Rio Oil & Gas
Conference, said Petrobras had reduced the time required to
construct its FPSOs in Brazil to an average of 42 weeks from 60
weeks in 2005. The world average, she said, was 39 weeks.
FPSOs are converted oil tankers that process and store oil
produced from deep-water offshore fields until another tanker
takes off its cargo at sea.
The ships reduce the need for expensive and technically
challenging deep-water pipelines to move oil to shore. Libra is
believed to hold 8 billion to 12 billion barrels of oil, enough
to cover the needs of the United States, the world's largest oil
consumer, for 14 to 21 months.
