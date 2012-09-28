* Union gives 5-day deadline; ready to call strike vote
* If offer not improved, union could strike on Oct. 11
* Petrobras output can hold up a week in strike -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 Brazil's national oil
workers' union on Friday gave state-led oil company Petrobras
five days to improve a contract offer or face an
open-ended strike that could disrupt oil and fuels output in the
world's sixth-largest economy.
If the Wednesday deadline passes without an improved
Petrobras wage package, the union will ask workers to approve a
strike starting Oct. 11, the union said in a statement.
The deadline was set during a meeting of the board of the
national oil workers federation, or FUP.
FUP wants a 10 percent wage increase. Petrobras has offered
6.5 percent.
Petrobras oil platforms and refineries can handle a strike
for about seven days before skeleton staffing starts having an
impact on output, a former company manager who planned responses
to previous strikes told Reuters. He declined to be named
because he still has dealings with Petrobras and its employees.
"As workers in other industries have already shown, a fight
is the path to advance our conquests, especially with regard to
salary increases," the FUP board said in a statement. "So if
Petrobras doesn't present an offer that contemplates this, its
an open-ended strike starting Oct. 11."
On Wednesday FUP workers walked off the job for 24 hours
nationwide. An October strike would not have a pre-set end, the
statement said.
The demands come as Petrobras embarks on a $237 billion,
five-year investment plan, the world's largest corporate
spending program. Petrobras reported a loss in the second
quarter, its first in 13 years.
As costs, including wages, at Petrobras have soared,
production at the company has stagnated. The Rio de Janeiro
based company, which has discovered some of the world's largest
new oil fields in the last five years, has failed to meet a
single annual production target for 10 years.
On Friday, Petrobras said output in Brazil and abroad was
little changed in August, falling 0.3 percent to an average 2.54
million barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent a day, its
lowest in 22 months.
Crude oil output in Brazil, at 2.07 million barrels a day,
was the lowest in 3-1/2 years in August.
Because the union must provide by law some skeleton staff at
high-risk installations, and strikes have been short-lived, few
Petrobras strikes in the last decade have resulted in production
disruptions.
(Reporting By Jeb Blount; editing by Jim Marshall)