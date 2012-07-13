SAO PAULO, July 13 Brazil's state-led oil
company Petrobras is in talks with oil
workers to avert a potential strike being considered by their
unions from July 20, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster
said on Friday.
Petrobras has in past years been successful at heading off
major disruptions in production and supply through negotiations
with the unions that represent the sector.
The Federal Oil Workers Union known as FUP said on Thursday
it has begun organizing meetings across Brazil to vote on the
possible start of a nationwide strike on July 20, after
Petrobras failed to come up with a new profit-sharing plan for
workers.
FUP leaders met with Foster on Wednesday over the
profit-sharing adjustment for 2011 earnings, according to the
union's website.