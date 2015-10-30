RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 30 Brazil's largest oil
workers union said on Friday it will start an open-ended strike
against Petrobras on Sunday in a bid to overturn
moves to shrink the state-run oil company.
FUP, which represents platform, refinery and other workers,
will join a number of smaller unions already on strike.
In a statement, FUP said the decision to strike had been
made after more than 100 days of negotiations with Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known.
Petrobras, in an emailed statement, said oil production or
refining is not affected by the strike. The company was meeting
with unions and had made a new salary proposal, it added.
Petrobras wants to pay down debt, which at about $120
billion is the most of any oil company, and generate cash for
investment and revive investor confidence after a massive
corruption scandal.
FUP said it wants asset sales stopped, work on refineries
resumed, local content rules maintained, and a guarantee that
Petrobras remain the sole operator in Brazil's sub-salt offshore
oil area.
