* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 9 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, will improve the terms of its proposal to oil workers in a bid to avoid a strike, a company source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
The new offer to oil workers will include a pay rise similar to Brazil's inflation in the 12 months through September measured by the IPCA index, said the source, who asked not to be named because it was not authorized to speak publicly on the state of negotiations.
Brazil's IPCA inflation stood at 8.48 percent in the 12 months through September. The previous Petrobras offer for workers was for a pay rise of 6 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.