BRIEF-UAE's Emaar Malls Group Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 A 24-hour strike at Brazil's state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA has resulted in an output cut at one of 19 offshore oil and gas platforms where workers laid down their tools earlier on Friday, a union involved in the action told Reuters.
The strike managed to shut output from the P-15 offshore production platform in the Campos Basin northeast of Rio de Janeiro, said SindepetroNF, a union that represents platform workers.
In May, the P-15, a semi-submersible vessel, produced 2,479 barrels per day of petroleum and 458,440 cubic meters of natural gas a day from the Marimbá and Pirauna fields, both 100 percent owned by Petrobras, as the oil company is known. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira and Jeb Blount, editing by G Crosse)
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director