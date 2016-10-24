Target in $18.5 mln multi-state settlement over data breach
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
BRASILIA Oct 24 Petrobras' board approved setting up an independent minority shareholders committee to study changes to the offering of rights to the subsalt oil deposits, the Brazilian state-led oil company said on Monday in a securities filing.
The main text of a bill that would allow companies other than Petrobras to run new oil and gas projects in the prolific deep-sea subsalt region has been approved by Congress and is aimed at boosting private investment in Brazil's oil industry. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
May 23 Retailer Target Corp reached an $18.5 million settlement with 47 states and the District of Columbia over a massive data breach in late 2013.
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 23 Brazilian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains after a political scandal broke out last week, triggering a wide selloff. Still, concerns over the future of an ambitious reform agenda, seen as key to restoring Brazil's economic growth, kept a lid on market gains, with the real almost flat. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index rose 1.5 percent after losing 8.7 percent in the three previous trading days.