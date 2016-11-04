(Adds market reaction, analyst comment)
SAO PAULO Nov 4 State-run oil company Petrobras
could receive as much as $20 billion from the
Brazilian government in compensation for a fall in oil prices
since an oil-for-stock swap in 2010, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo
said on Friday.
No decision has yet been made, Petrobras said in a
securities filing, adding that the amount to be paid will be
determined by independent experts hired by the company and the
government regulatory agency ANP.
Preferred shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the world's
most indebted oil company is formally known, were up 1.7
percent. Its five-year CDS, a gauge of credit risk, fell 0.7
percent.
Petrobras received exploration rights to 5 billion barrels
of oil and gas in the Santos basin in 2010 as part of a $70
billion share offering, the world's largest-ever at that time.
Terms of the sale included a renegotiation after five years,
during which time Brent crude prices tumbled from above $100 a
barrel to $57 at the end of 2014.
Petrobras and the government expect to conclude the
renegotiation by the end of this year, Folha said, citing
unidentified sources.
"This would be good news," wrote Aaron Holsberg, head of
Latin American credit research at Santander. He expects the
government to pay Petrobras with additional oil reserves instead
of cash, given the country's record budget shortfall.
"Petrobras could partly monetize the reserves as part of its
asset divestment effort," Holsberg said in a note to clients.
One government condition is that Petrobras use part of the
money it receives to pay overdue taxes, Folha said.
The Finance Ministry declined to comment on the report.
Many analysts had been concerned that Petrobras would have
to pay the government billions of dollars to hang on to the
rights, located in Brazil's offshore subsalt region where vast
deposits of oil and gas lie beneath a layer of salt.
However, Petrobras Chief Executive Pedro Parente told
Reuters in late September he believed the government would end
up owing Petrobras instead..
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Silvio Cascione; Editing by
W Simon and Matthew Lewis)