* Oil at 26 degrees on API scale, off Rio de Janeiro
* Discovery is adjacent to block holding giant Iara find
* Well drilled by a rig owned by Brazil's Schahin
SAO PAULO, May 7 Brazil's state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA found "good quality" oil in a
subsalt area of the offshore Santos Basin, one of the world's
most promising oil frontiers, according to a securities filing
by Petrobras on Tuesday.
The oil, at 26 degrees on the American Petroleum Institute
(API) scale, was found at a depth of 2,266 meters (7,434 feet)
located about 235 kilometers (146 miles) off the coast of the
state of Rio de Janeiro.
According to the API scale, 26 degrees is a medium grade of
crude, easier to refine and more valuable than Petrobras' mostly
heavy oil production but less valuable than light crude
benchmarks such as Brent. The lower the API grade the
heavier the oil.
The discovery was made near the giant Iara discovery, which
holds an estimated 4 billion barrels of crude and natural gas
equivalent and is owned by Petrobras, BG Group Plc, and
Portugal's Galp Energia SGPS SA
The new oil was found in an offshore area that Petrobras
received as part of a September 2010 oil-for-stock swap with the
Brazilian government.
The swap was part of a $70 billion sale of stock to
government and private investors, the largest stock sale in
world history.
Petrobras, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's oil and
gas output, has been criticized for its slow increase in output
since the discovery of massive subsalt oil fields off the coast
in 2007.
The well, owned by Petrobras, was drilled by the Cerrado
drill-ship owned by Brazil's Schahin Group.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Diane Craft)