* Swiss started enforcement actions against 3 banks in
September amid money-laundering probe
* With reviews still incomplete, more enforcement could be
initiated
* Some banks passed scrutiny, others facing 'intensified
review' for smaller deficiencies
ZURICH, Nov 3 Switzerland's financial regulator
has begun enforcement proceedings against three banks over their
provisions to prevent money laundering following an
investigation into a graft scandal at Brazilian state-owned oil
firm Petrobras.
The watchdog, FINMA, did not name the three banks, where
enforcement actions were initiated in September, and said it
would comment neither on how long the process will take nor what
penalties the Swiss banks face.
"The regulator determined shortcomings in the implementation
of money-laundering regulations that will now be investigated by
an enforcement action," FINMA said in a statement on Tuesday,
adding that details would be announced after the cases were
resolved.
Swiss authorities have been collaborating with Brazil since
at least March on the investigation into corruption at Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, that has grown to include Latin
America's largest engineering and construction company,
Odebrecht SA, and engulfed the country in a political
crisis.
Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber said in March that
prosecutors had uncovered around 300 accounts at more than 30
Swiss banks suspected to be linked to a massive corruption and
money-laundering scandal. Switzerland froze roughly $400 million
and returned $120 million to Brazil.
Early last month, Swiss authorities gave Brazilian
prosecutors records of accounts held by Eduardo Cunha, the
speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, and his family in
Switzerland. Assets worth $2.4 million were frozen. Cunha had
said he had no foreign bank accounts and has not commented
further.
A FINMA spokesman said on Tuesday that banks in Switzerland
had been scrutinised to gauge whether they had done enough to
prevent money laundering.
The regulator said its review placed particular importance
on whether banks had fulfilled their due-diligence provisions of
Switzerland's money washing regulations and how they made
reports to the country's money laundering office.
In enforcement actions, FINMA can order banks to change
their business model or key personnel, disgorge profits, ban
managers from the industry and revoke licences. If it discovers
potential criminal wrongdoing, the regulator also can file a
complaint with authorities.
While some banks were determined to have met regulatory
obligations, FINMA said, others where "smaller shortcomings"
were uncovered are now being subjected to intensified reviews,
to ensure measures they've introduced to remedy problems are
working.
In addition to the three banks now facing enforcement
proceedings, FINMA said reviews of other banks have yet to be
completed, an indication that more actions could be launched.
