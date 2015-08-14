SAO PAULO Aug 14 State-controlled Petróleo
Brasileiro SA agreed on Friday to refinance an
outstanding 6 billion reais ($1.7 billion) tax debt with the
Brazilian government, allowing the debt-laden oil producer to
restructure an onerous liability.
Under terms of the plan, the company commonly known as
Petrobras will have the debt cut by half, and use tax credits to
write down 876 million reais of the remaining amount. The
company will use 1.26 billion reais from a judicial cash escrow
account to pay part of the debt. The remainder will be paid in
installments between this year and 2017, according to a
securities filing.
($1 = 3.5102 Brazilian reais)
