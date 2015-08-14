(Recasts to focus on third-quarter charge, adds details of tax
provisions)
SAO PAULO Aug 14 State-run oil company Petroleo
Brasileiro SA said it will take a 2 billion reais
($576 million) charge against third-quarter earnings to pay a
disputed tax bill with Brazil's federal government, its second
unexpected tax charge in a month.
The charge is related to 6 billion reais of disputed tax
assessments over eight years between 1999 and 2012, Petrobras,
as the company is known, said on Friday in a statement.
Under terms of the plan, Petrobras, will have the assessment
cut by half and use tax credits to pay 876 million reais of the
remaining 3 billion-reais bill. The company will also use 1.26
billion reais from a judicial cash escrow account to cover the
tax obligation.
The rest will be paid in installments through 2017.
The plan comes as Petrobras tries to improve corporate
governance practices, an effort that Chief Executive Alder
Bendine said earlier this month will include revamping the way
the company accounts for tax liabilities.
At the end of the second quarter, Petrobras had set aside
343 only million reais against a potential 97 billion reais in
future tax charges, a provision of 0.3 percent. That is low
compared with other large Brazilian companies.
Vale, the Brazilian mining company, has lower revenue and
lower debt than Petrobras and is facing many of the same tax
disputes, but has provision levels nearly 10 times greater than
Petrobras. As of June 30, Vale had provisioned 1 billion reais
against 34.1 billion reais of potential tax liabilities, or
nearly 3 percent of the total.
The latest Petrobras tax write-off may raise expectations
that the company will speed resolution of other tax matters and
set provisions for other liabilities.
By paying up and using Brazil's REFIS tax recovery program,
Petrobras reduced its tax bill. If Petrobras manages similar
reductions in other disputes, they could help it slow cuts in
capital spending in coming years and reduce the burden of cost
cuts on programs to make its operations more efficient.
Earlier this month the company reported an 89 percent drop
in second-quarter profit after taking a one-time charge for
underperforming assets. It also took a 1.6 billion reais tax
charge to settle another outstanding tax dispute.
The charges were booked as Petrobras' new executives and
board of directors grapple with the company's $132 billion debt,
the oil-industry's largest and the third-largest of any
non-financial company in the world.
($1 = 3.47 Brazilian reais)
