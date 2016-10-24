UPDATE 3-OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts by nine months
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA and France's Total SA agreed on Monday to study opportunities for joint developments in the exploration and production of oil and gas, in Brazil and abroad, Petrobras said in a statement.
Initially, the strategic alliance signed in Rio by CEOs Pedro Parente and Patrick Pouyanné will focus on potential natural gas and electric energy projects in Brazil, it said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds Ecuador comments, Saudi arrival)
LONDON, May 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A growing number of people are going to the courts to try to overturn government decisions seen to exacerbate climate change, according to a global survey of climate change litigation published on Tuesday.