RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 The chief executives of
Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA and France's Total SA
said on Monday they plan to team up in new
exploration, distribution and power projects in Brazil and
abroad.
A strategic alliance signed in Rio by CEOs Pedro Parente and
Patrick Pouyanné will focus initially on potential natural gas
and electric energy projects in Brazil.
But both executives said increased cooperation between the
companies could extend to some of Brazil's refineries and fuel
distribution market, as well as international projects.
Pouyanné said Petrobras' natural gas-fired thermoelectric
plants and other assets in the power sector that are up for sale
were of particular interest to the French oil major.
He said Total would be able to bring its financing prowess
to help get new joint projects off the ground in Brazil, which
is suffering its worst economic contraction in eight decades.
Petrobras' Parente said the accord with Total would give
investors greater confidence about the Brazilian oil company's
ability to execute future plans, at the same time that it tries
to reduce its hefty debt load and work itself out of a massive
corruption scandal that it is at the center of.
Petrobras and Total are already working together in 15
exploration and production ventures worldwide, said the
companies, nine of which are in Brazil and six abroad.
The companies are partners in the development of the giant
Libra area in Brazil, the first production sharing contract in
the Brazilian sub-salt area. They are also partners in the
Chinook field in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
