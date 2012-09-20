* Transocean ban could have serious impact-Petrobras CEO
* Lawyers planning legal measures to help Transocean
* Petrobras has plan if ban takes effect
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 20 Lawyers for Brazil's
state-led oil company Petrobras are working to help
drilling contractor Transocean Ltd overturn an
injunction barring it from work in Brazil, Petrobras' chief
executive said Friday.
If Transocean were kicked out of the country, Petrobras
would have to stop exploration and development in some of its
most promising deepwater oil fields, CEO Maria das Gracas Foster
told reporters in Rio de Janeiro.
The ban stems from a November oil spill in an offshore field
operated by Chevron Corp. Transocean has 10 rigs working
in Brazil, about 13 percent of Brazil's total. Seven of those
are working for Petrobras.
While Foster would not outline the company's legal strategy,
she said lawyers were looking at ways to help overturn the ban
and executives have prepared plans to deal with the disruption
caused by the a loss of the rigs, in case lawyers fail.
"We don't even want to think about what would happen if the
ban took effect," Foster said after delivering closing remarks
at the Rio Oil & Gas conference. "The impact would be very bad."
Foster took charge of Petrobras in February with a goal of
cutting rising costs and ending a decade of missed production
targets. She has said that a lack of drilling rigs, especially
the "ultra-deepwater" rigs owned by Transocean, is one of the
key factors slowing development of giant new offshore resources.
Rigs like those owned by Transocean and leased to Petrobras,
can cost $750 million or more to build. They can drill as much
as 10,000 meters (32,808 feet) below the seabed while floating
on the surface of water three kilometers (1.9 miles) deep. Lease
fees for the rigs can run as high as $700,000 a day.
"We support Transocean and we don't want to lose the
services of this excellent company," she said.
Petrobras has 31 offshore drill rigs, either self-owned or
under contract and has contracted 28 more rigs to be built in
Brazilian shipyards by 2020.
The Transocean ban stems from civil lawsuits seeking about
$20 billion in damages from Transocean and Chevron for a
November oil spill in the Frade field.
The spill leaked 3,600 barrels of oil into the sea northeast
of Rio de Janeiro, less than 1/1000th of the 2010 BP
Deepwater Horizon disaster in the Gulf of Mexico. The oil from
the Frade spill never reached shore and caused no discernable
environmental damage, Brazil's oil regulator the ANP said.
The ANP said there was no negligence in the spill and that
only Chevron had to pay fines and present a remedial plan before
getting approval to drill again.
However, prosecutors won an injunction banning the companies
operating in Brazil until the civil suit is resolved, which
could take years. Chevron and Transocean say they have done
nothing wrong.
When the injunction takes effect is under dispute. The July
31 ruling by a Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro was supposed to
go into effect 30 days after the judges' decision was published
in a local legal gazette and the ruling physically served to
company executives.
On Wednesday, people with knowledge of Chevron and
Transoceans' legal affairs told Reuters that the injunction on
Transocean has not yet been served.