RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 19 Brazilian oilworkers'
unions said they rejected a sweetened pay offer from Petroleo
Brasileiro SA in annual salary talks on Wednesday,
raising chances of a second major strike in two years at the
state-led oil company.
Petrobras, the world's most indebted oil company, offered
to raise base salaries for its more than 50,000 employees by 6
percent, compared with 4.97 percent in a proposal made last
month, representatives of FUP and FNP, the two largest
oilworkers' union federations said.
The unions, whose members voted last month to give leaders
the right to call a strike at any time, said the increase was
still well below the 12-month inflation rate of 9.12 percent.
"In the face of such a low first offer, the company tried to
present its second offer as if it were a great advance,"
Sindipetro-LP, which represents Petrobras workers at ports and
other facilities near Santos, Brasil said in a note.
Petrobras did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. Chief Executive Pedro Parente has said in recent weeks
that Petrobras cannot grant major pay increases to employees
this year because it has to reduce its nearly $125 billion of
debt.
Petrobras maintained its previous proposal to reduce
overtime pay and give workers the option of working fewer hours
for less money.
Strike interest is also being driven by opposition to
company plans to sell about $35 billion of assets by the end of
2018 and withdraw from many non-core business areas.
Jose Maria Rangel, coordinator of FUP, the largest
federation of oilworkers' unions, said his membership rejected
the offer and pledged to fight against the budget cuts and asset
sales in the company's most recent five-year plan.
Last year, unions staged the largest strike at Petrobras in
two decades, driven more by opposition to the cuts and sales
than salary issues. The more than two-week strike in November
prevented Petrobras from producing about 2.29 million barrels of
oil, or less than an average day of output.
