By Leila Coimbra

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 22 Brazil's oil workers' federation has reached an agreement with state-run energy giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N), its chief coordinator said on Tuesday, after negotiations to avert a threatened strike.

The new proposal would hike pay 10.7 percent and grant unions more oversight of health and safety procedures. The federation, FUP, called on regional union members to back it at meetings on Saturday, and that step appeared to be a formality after tense negotations.

Petrobras President Jose Sergio Gabrielli presented an improved offer to the FUP umbrella union of oil workers on Monday, promising extra public-holiday pay and reinstatement of automatic promotions every two years.

"Gabrielli's proposal advanced on important points relating to health and safety," FUP coordinator Joao Antonio Moraes told Reuters. Safety conditions had been one of the main stumbling blocks in negotiations.

A new offer from Petrobras last week had shown improvements related to the workers' health plan and pension fund but fell short of demands over working conditions.

Petrobras is keen to avoid a drawn-out strike to ensure it can provide fuel for Brazil's growing economy and guarantee cash flow for its ambitious $225 billion investment program focused on deep-water fields off its coast.

Stubbornly high inflation in Brazil has encouraged workers to demand higher wages, which experts say could keep annual price increases above the central bank target ceiling of 6.5 percent.

With unemployment near record lows, a dearth of educated and skilled workers and a legally-mandated jump in the minimum wage next year, Brazil's hot job market will occupy policymakers through at least mid-2012.

Under the terms of the deal, Petrobras will now grant FUP officials limited access to its platforms to inspect safety conditions.

Accidents on Petrobras' offshore oil platforms and fallout from the massive BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have led Brazil's oil workers to step up demands for better safety standards on offshore platforms. Unions are seeking greater worker participation in the investigation of accidents.

Since 1995, at least 310 workers have died in accidents at Petrobras and its subsidiaries, according to FUP. The company insists its operations are safe.

