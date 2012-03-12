* Wilson Sons to deliver the PSV 4500s by 2015

* Wilson Sons estimates Petrobras to need 300 vessels by 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 12 Brazilian logistics operator Wilson Sons has signed a contract with state-controlled oil company Petrobras to build four platform supply vessels, Wilson Sons said in a filing to Brazil's stock market regulator CVM.

The company did not state the value of the deal. The vessels, PSV 4500s, will be delivered by 2015 and will be built at Wilson Sons' shipyard in Guaruja in Sao Paulo state.

Wilson Sons made the deal through Wilson Sons Ultratug Offshore (WSUT), in which it has a 50 percent stake. Wilson Sons said Petrobras would require around 300 such vessels by 2020 to keep up with demand from its expansion plans.

Also on Monday, Brazil's OSX, which is building the Southern Hemisphere's largest shipyard, said it won a $732 million contract to build 11 oil and fuels tankers for the Brazil unit of London-based Kingfish Trading. (Reporting by Juliana Schincariol; Writing by Peter Murphy; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)