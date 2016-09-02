RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 2 Brazil's Petrobras said
on Friday that more than one in five of its direct employees
agreed to leave the company under a buyout program expected to
save the financially troubled state-led oil company 33 billion
reais ($10.2 billion) by 2020.
Under the program, 11,704 employees, 21 percent of
Petrobras' 54,951 direct workforce as of July, signed up to quit
their jobs or retire early, Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
as Petrobras is formally known, said in a statement.
The total number of employees signed up since April is 97
percent of a job reduction plan that budgeted 4.4 billion reais
for the voluntary dismissal of up to 12,000 employees, or an
average of 367,000 reais ($113,168) per employee.
Petrobras faces rising payments on its nearly $125 billion
of debt, the largest in the global oil industry, as well as
massive new costs to develop giant offshore oil prospects off
the coast of Brazil south of Rio de Janeiro.
Meanwhile, it has been battered by a sprawling corruption
scandal and a plunge in world oil prices.
The number of employees agreeing to the buyout program could
rise as the deadline for postmarking written requests was Aug.
31, Petrobras said. Most of Petrobras' direct core employees got
their jobs through competitive, civil service-style examinations
and have a range of civil service-style rights making them hard
to fire.
While Petrobras is controlled by the government, most of its
stock is held by non-government investors.
As of June 30, Petrobras had provisioned 1.2 billion reais
for the dismissal program, based on the 4,087 employees who had
already agreed to take the buyout. Layoffs under the plan began
on June 16 and 2,450 employees have already left their jobs.
($1 = 3.24 Brazilian reais)
