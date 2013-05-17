May 17 Petroceltic International Plc
said it would postpone its move to the official lists of
the London and Irish stock exchanges as it sought to complete a
second-farm out agreement for the Isarene permit, Algeria.
Oil and gas exploration and production company, whose stock
is currently listed on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative
Investment Market (AIM), said it was close to reaching a binding
agreement with a second farm-in partner for divesting a further
18.37 percent interest in the Isarene permit.
The Algerian permit contains the Ain Tsila gas and
condensate field.
The Dublin headquartered company said the process was
"substantially" complete but subject to regulatory approvals
which could take several months.
Chief Executive Brian O'Cathain said the farm-out agreement
was a major commercial milestone for Petroceltic and that it was
prudent for the company to give the deal priority over the
listing at this time.
Petroceltic's shares closed at 6.6 pence on the London Stock
Exchange on Thursday.