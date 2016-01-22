DUBLIN Jan 22 Oil producer Petroceltic's
largest shareholder Worldview Capital Management
said on Friday it may make a cash offer to buy out the remaining
shares in the Irish company.
Petroceltic's London-listed shares rose 30 percent to 17
pence after the announcement. They had fallen from 2.21 pounds
($3.15) in October 2014 in the wake of a collapse in global oil
prices.
Worldview, a private investment management firm incorporated
in the Cayman Islands, owns 29.6 percent of Petroceltic and has
been engaged in a boardroom battle with the oil company's
management for over a year.
It failed in an attempt to oust Chief Executive Brian
O'Cathain from the board in January 2015, citing corporate
governance issues.
Petroceltic, an oil and gas exploration and production
company which operates in Algeria, Egypt, the Black Sea and the
Kurdistan region of Iraq, said in December it had hired bankers
to conduct a strategic review, including a possible sale.
In January, Petroceltic said it had received a waiver of
repayments under its senior bank facility until Jan. 29.
Worldview said on Friday it was "in the process of
evaluating and preparing for a possible, all cash, offer" for
Petroceltic's remaining share capital, but said there was no
certainty an offer would be forthcoming.
