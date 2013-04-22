April 22 Irish oil and gas company Petroceltic
International Plc reported an operating profit
helped by the producing assets of recently acquired Melrose
Resources.
Petroceltic bought Melrose for 165 million pounds (about
$260 million) in August to strengthen its operations in North
Africa and the Black Sea.
It banks on Melrose's producing assets in Egypt and Bulgaria
until its own assets in Algeria start production in 2017.
The company reported an operating profit of $4.0 million
before exploration costs in the year ended Dec. 31 compared with
a loss of $6.4 million a year earlier.
Full-year pro-forma production was 28,400 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd). Revenue rose to $59.4 million.
The company, which focuses on the Middle East and North
Africa region, the Mediterranean basin and the Black Sea, had
said in January that it expects 2013 production to be 25,000 to
27,000 boepd.
Petroceltic shares were trading up 3.17 percent at 6.5 pence
at 0735 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.