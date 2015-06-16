June 16 Irish oil producer Petroceltic International Plc said it sold its Romanian unit to GVC Investment BV as it exits high-risk exploration ventures.

Petroceltic, which withdrew from Iraqi Kurdistan in March, said that its unit bought out the stakes of its partners Sterling Resources Ltd and Beach Energy Ltd in the Romanian fields before the sale to GVC.

