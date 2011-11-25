TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil Co said on Friday it aims to start commercial operations of a new mixed xylene distillation unit, which extracts mixed xylene from gasoline components, in late December with capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year.

Construction of the unit at its Yokkaichi refinery in western Japan was completed this month as scheduled and trial operations have started, a company spokesman said.

For Cosmo, the new unit will produce ample supplies of gasoline distillates at a time when Japan's domestic oil demand has been in steep decline and boost its profitability by establishing a system to produce petrochemical feedstock paraxylene from its mixed-xylene output. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)