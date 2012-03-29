HONG KONG, March 29 Chinese oil major PetroChina Co Ltd, the country's dominant oil and gas producer that also owns refineries, said on Thursday that it aims to process more high-sulpher crude from the Middle East this year to cut costs.

A company executive made the remarks at a results briefing.

The oil company reported a 26 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, lagging forecasts, as strong upstream gains were offset by massive losses at its refining division. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)