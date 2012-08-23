Kuwait's ruler to meet Saudi King over Qatar row-officials
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
HONG KONG Aug 23 PetroChina , the country's dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries, said on Thursday it is actively seeking acquisition opportunities in central Asia, East Africa, Australia and Canada.
Vice chairman and president Zhou Jiping was speaking at the company's results briefing.
PetroChina posted a 21 percent drop in quarterly earnings, lagging forecasts, weighed down by lower crude oil prices and further losses in refining and chemicals. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
DUBAI, June 6 Kuwait's ruler will travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for talks with King Salman over a Gulf Arab dispute with Qatar, Gulf Arab officials said.
SINGAPORE, June 6 The costs of Qatari energy and commodity exports are likely to rise as the United Arab Emirates' ban on Qatari vessels cuts the ships off from the region's main refuelling port, forcing ships to sail further for fuel or pay higher prices.