BEIJING, July 18 PetroChina
, Asia's largest oil and gas producer, said it had
signed a memorandum of understanding with African Petroleum Corp
for a strategic investment in Africa.
PetroChina has been given until Aug. 31 to agree an
investment in up to 20 percent of Block LB-09 in Liberia and up
to 20 percent in one or more exploration blocks in The Gambia,
Ivory Coast, Liberia, Senegal and Sierra Leone, African
Petroleum said on Wednesday.
The value of the deal has not been agreed and the deal is
subject to government, regulatory and other approvals, African
Petroleum said.
The deal could be worth in excess of $1 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the
matter.
"The transaction is still going on. The deal is still under
negotiation," a PetroChina official said.
African Petroleum is focusing on the exploration of Blocks
LB-08 and LB-09 located offshore Liberia, West Africa, covering
approximately 7,200 square kilometres.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Ken Wills; Editing by Dan Lalor)