Blast caused by illegal explosives kills at least 9 in China - Xinhua
BEIJING, April 2 An explosion in northern China's Shanxi province on Saturday evening killed at least nine and injured six, state news agency Xinhua reported.
SHANGHAI, June 2 Explosions at a PetroChina refinery in northeastern China has left two people injured and another two missing, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.
The blasts occurred when two tanks containing residual diesel oil exploded on Sunday afternoon at the PetroChina Dalian refinery, Xinhua said. The refinery belongs to Dalian Petrochemical Corp, a unit of PetroChina.
The injured were rushed to hospital for treatment and the fire was put out by the late afternoon, Xinhua said.
The Dalian refinery has three crude distillation units with total crude processing capacity of 410,000 barrels per day.
A PetroChina spokesman confirmed an accident had taken place but declined to give more details. (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq plans to increase its oil output capacity to 5 million barrels per day before the end of the year, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BAGHDAD, April 2 Iraq has given OPEC assurances it will fully comply with an agreement to cut oil supply in order to bolster crude prices, OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said on Sunday.