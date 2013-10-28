HONG KONG Oct 28 A graft investigation focused
on PetroChina, Asia's largest energy company by market value,
has prompted starkly different reactions from two of Asia's top
fund managers.
Shares in PetroChina, have fallen 10 percent since
August, when the scandal first broke around the company and its
parent, China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).
Having been strongly bullish on PetroChina for several
years, Franklin Templeton decided it was time to sell. In
September, the $14.5 billion Templeton Asian Growth Fund and
Templeton China Fund both dropped PetroChina from their lists of
top ten bets.
Aberdeen Asset Management, however, has kept faith,
accumulating more shares, in expectation that once the scandal
passes the stock's strengths would return to the fore.
Their different takes on the outlook for the company, whose
market value of $226.5 billion beats Royal Dutch Shell,
reflects uncertainty over whether a crackdown on high-level
corruption will undermine stability in state-backed
institutions.
SOUNDING RETREAT
Beijing revealed between late August and early September
that five former executives at PetroChina and CNPC were being
investigated for "serious discipline violations", a shorthand
generally used to describe graft.
"We have always been aware that there have been some
problems of this nature in the state owned companies,"
Templeton's Mark Mobius, said in an e-mail.
Templeton Asian Growth Fund had made PetroChina its biggest
single holding for the most of the past three years, according
to fund tracker Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company, but Mobius is
now looking for value elsewhere.
"We may be finding stocks which are cheaper and better
bargains than PetroChina," Mobius, executive chairman of
Templeton Emerging Markets Group, said.
PetroChina was trading at 9.2 times forward 12-month
earnings, 9.5 percent below its 10-year median, according to
StarMine data.
But, Templeton Asian Growth Fund documents show just how big
its switch out of the stock has been.
At the end of June the fund had holdings of $870 million in
PetroChina, but three months later, despite an increase in the
share price, holdings in PetroChina were less than $479.3
million. And, as of the end of September, PetroChina accounted
for less than 3.3 percent the fund's total assets.
A spokeswoman for Templeton declined to disclose the number
of PetroChina shares now held.
Mobius said he has "not given up PetroChina" and the reduced
holdings may be a result of a combination of factors, including
redemptions which require the fund to sell.
ADVANCING STEADILY
In contrast, Aberdeen's $9 billion Asia Pacific Equity Fund
is sticking with its exposure after raising bets in early 2013.
It has steadily added PetroChina shares in its $3.5 billion
China fund, increasing allocation by 72 percent to 132 million
shares through August this year and maintaining a 4.5 percent
allocation in the portfolio, the data showed.
Nicholas Yeo, head of equities for China and Hong Kong at
Aberdeen, said PetroChina's corporate governance has actually
improved since it started investing in the company.
The probe "could be a trigger for more changes. We are
expecting steps to improve governance," said Yeo. "If someone is
caught in PetroChina, the company is still around."