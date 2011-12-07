LONDON Dec 7 PetroChina has
discovered shale gas trapped inside deposits of rock in China's
Sichuan province, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper cited Mao Zefeng, PetroChina senior assistant
secretary to the board, as saying the company has drilled about
20 wells in its shale gas land plot in southern Sichuan
province, which are producing more than 10,000 cubic meters of
gas per well per day.
"We are still assessing the exact size of the potential
reserves," Zefeng is quoted as saying in the story published on
the FT website.
A big discovery could transform China's energy supply in
future decades, providing a plentiful source of fuel for the
world's biggest energy consumer.
A spokesperson for PetroChina could not be immediately
reached for comment.