HONG KONG, March 29 PetroChina, the country's dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries, aims to process more high-sulphur crude from the Middle East this year to cut costs and limit refining loss, a top executive said on Thursday.

"PetroChina has been making more efforts to renovate refineries and expand capacity capable of refining high-sulphur crude from Middle East countries such as Oman," vice chairman and president Zhou Jiping said.

"A key reason for our refining loss last year was that most of our crude imports were light and low-sulphur oil so the cost of our imports was higher than that of Sinopec," Zhou told reporters at the company's annual results briefing.

PetroChina's refining arm posted operating losses of 60 billion yuan ($9.5 billion) in 2011, much heavier than 37.6 billion yuan in refining loss recorded by Sinopec Corp , although its refining capacity is smaller than that of Sinopec which is the largest in Asia.

That is partly because PetroChina processed more so-called sweet crude than Sinopec, which relies heavily on Middle East crude that contains more sulphur and hence is cheaper, Zhou said.

PetroChina has started construction of the second phase of its refinery in Guangxi in order to process more Middle East oil in the future, he added but did not give further details.

PetroChina's main domestic oilfield of Daqing in northeast China also produces oil that is indexed to Indonesia's Cinta and Duri medium-heavy sweet crudes whose prices gained more sharply than other crudes such as Brent, WTI and Dubai last year, said James Hubbard, head of Asia oil and gas research at Macquarie.

PetroChina reported a 26 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, lagging forecasts, as strong upstream gains were offset by massive losses at its refining division.

In China, increases in oil products prices have failed to keep pace with strong rises in crude prices. China's fuel price hikes are often smaller and delayed because of its pricing formula due to inflation concerns, leaving refiners saddled with mounting losses.

PetroChina processed 984.6 million barrels of crude oil in 2011, up 8.9 percent year on year. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)