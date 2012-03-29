(Adds quotes, detail)
HONG KONG, March 29 PetroChina, the
country's dominant oil and gas producer which also owns
refineries, aims to process more high-sulphur crude from the
Middle East this year to cut costs and limit refining loss, a
top executive said on Thursday.
"PetroChina has been making more efforts to renovate
refineries and expand capacity capable of refining high-sulphur
crude from Middle East countries such as Oman," vice chairman
and president Zhou Jiping said.
"A key reason for our refining loss last year was that most
of our crude imports were light and low-sulphur oil so the cost
of our imports was higher than that of Sinopec," Zhou told
reporters at the company's annual results briefing.
PetroChina's refining arm posted operating losses of 60
billion yuan ($9.5 billion) in 2011, much heavier than 37.6
billion yuan in refining loss recorded by Sinopec Corp
, although its refining capacity is smaller than that
of Sinopec which is the largest in Asia.
That is partly because PetroChina processed more so-called
sweet crude than Sinopec, which relies heavily on Middle East
crude that contains more sulphur and hence is cheaper, Zhou
said.
PetroChina has started construction of the second phase of
its refinery in Guangxi in order to process more Middle East oil
in the future, he added but did not give further details.
PetroChina's main domestic oilfield of Daqing in northeast
China also produces oil that is indexed to Indonesia's Cinta and
Duri medium-heavy sweet crudes whose prices gained more sharply
than other crudes such as Brent, WTI and Dubai last year, said
James Hubbard, head of Asia oil and gas research at Macquarie.
PetroChina reported a 26 percent drop in fourth-quarter net
profit on Thursday, lagging forecasts, as strong upstream gains
were offset by massive losses at its refining
division.
In China, increases in oil products prices have failed to
keep pace with strong rises in crude prices. China's fuel
price hikes are often smaller and delayed because of its pricing
formula due to inflation concerns, leaving refiners saddled with
mounting losses.
PetroChina processed 984.6 million barrels of crude oil in
2011, up 8.9 percent year on year.
($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)
