* Regional government blocked acces to 14 wells
* Jakarta, regulator has criticised the move
* Follows dismissal of PetroChina CEO in dispute in same
area
By Fergus Jensen
JAKARTA, May 27 PetroChina International Co. Ltd
said on Monday that access to 14 of its oil and gas wells in
Sumatra island, Indonesia, had been blocked by a local
government hoping to secure energy supply.
Domestic disputes over how Southeast Asia's largest economy
manages its resources are common. Central and regional
administrations often disagree over authority and overlapping
permits as a result of increased regional autonomy.
Indonesia struggles to attract investment to reverse
declining oil output amid ballooning domestic energy demand, but
has faced international criticism for unstable regulations and
its nationalist stance on resources.
"They've locked the gates so we can't get in to carry out
maintenance," PetroChina International Companies Inc. Indonesia
communication manager Novie Latanna said, referring to East
Tanjung Jabung administration.
"We cannot be sure the wells are operating safely," she
said, adding that the wells were still producing 433 barrels of
oil and around 11 million standard cubic feet of gas a day.
"The problem is they've asked for gas," Latanna said,
explaining that the local government had requested 5 million
standard cubic feet of gas per day for local electricity supply
last year.
"But the process to supply that gas has been lengthy...
Perhaps the local government wanted it quickly," she said,
adding that the local government had witheld PetroChina's land
permit as a result.
"If all goes according to the deadlines agreed to in the
road map, the gas purchase agreement is expected to be signed in
November 2013."
Indonesia's central government, which oversees its oil and
gas industry directly via upstream regulator SKKMigas,
criticised East Tanjung Jabung administration for the move and
requested that the seals on entrances be removed.
"Regional administrations shouldn't do that," Deputy Energy
and Mineral Resources Minister Susilo Siswo Utomo told
reporters. "We always explain this but they're impatient... We
request that the (wells) are not sealed so that production can
continue."
SKKMigas spokesman Elan Biantoro said the East Tanjung
Jabung had acted outside its authority.
"We're disappointed. Why did they have to seal them. They're
sealing state assets. This shows they don't understand the oil
and gas industry," he said, urging the local government to be
more understanding of the processes involved.
"Buying and selling gas is not like buying and selling tofu
and tempe," he said. According to PetroChina, a team from
SKKMigas will meet the regional administration on Tuesday.
ONGOING PROBLEMS
While the incident covers only a small amount of the
company's overall production, it is not the first time the
wholly owned Indonesian unit of PetroChina Ltd
, China's main oil and gas producer,
has faced problems.
PetroChina's Indonesian CEO was replaced in 2011 in a
separate dispute also in Jambi, and also in connection with the
issue of permits involving the local administration, Biantoro
said.
"They made a mistake in the permit process, and that mistake
was fatal," Biantoro said. "Consequently we sent home their
general manager. He was Chinese. He didn't understand the
procedures."
Biantoro said in that dispute PetroChina had applied for a
drilling permit from the regent of West Tanjung Jabung, not the
central government as required. At that time the regional
administration had also sealed PetroChina's drilling rigs, he
said.
However, according to the regulator, its decisions to
replace the CEOs of international oil companies is nothing to
worry about.
"The decision not to extend (work permits) has already been
carried out with nine CEOs, one of whom was (the former CEO of
ExxonMobil Indonesia Richard Owen). For us it is something
normal. At the same time there was also (the CEO of) Petrochina,
but nobody protested about that," upstream regulator chief Rudi
Rubiandini told Reuters in an interview, asserting that the
moves "did not have an impact on investment".
PetroChina's net production from its Jabung operations
reached approximately 16,345 barrels of oil and 265 million
standard cubic feet of gas per day as of January according to
data from SKKMigas, making it the country's ninth-biggest oil
and gas producer.
The company exports its gas from Jambi province to Singapore
via pipeline.
(Editing by William Hardy)