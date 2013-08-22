HONG KONG Aug 22 PetroChina , the country's dominant oil and gas producer, said on Thursday it is in talks with relevant parties to develop Iraq's giant West Qurna oilfield.

President Wang Dongjin, speaking at an earnings briefing, also said the company hoped to wrap up talks on the West Qurna oilfield by the end of this year.

PetroChina earlier posted a 29 percent rise in its second-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates.