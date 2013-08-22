BRIEF-Rgc Resources' unit entered new revolving line of credit note in amount of $30 mln
* On March 27, co's unit entered new revolving line of credit note in original principal amount of $30 million in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A
HONG KONG Aug 22 PetroChina , the country's dominant oil and gas producer, said on Thursday it is in talks with relevant parties to develop Iraq's giant West Qurna oilfield.
President Wang Dongjin, speaking at an earnings briefing, also said the company hoped to wrap up talks on the West Qurna oilfield by the end of this year.
PetroChina earlier posted a 29 percent rise in its second-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Ford Motor Co, the second largest U.S. automaker, on Wednesday announced two new recalls affecting 440,000 vehicles and expects to spend about $295 million to fix the issues.