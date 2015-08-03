NEW YORK Aug 3 PetroChina Co
on Monday won the dismissal of a U.S.
class-action lawsuit arising from an alleged bribery scheme at
China's state-run oil company.
U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan dismissed
claims by PetroChina investors who accused the company and
various officials, including former Chairman Jiang Jiemin, of
deceiving them about its internal controls and governance.
An anti-graft campaign championed by Chinese President Xi
Jinping has ensnared many officials at PetroChina and its parent
China National Petroleum Corp, since the middle of 2013.
PetroChina's market value was roughly US$296 billion as of
Monday, Reuters data show.
In the U.S. lawsuit, investors led by Jeffrey Klein and
Samuel Ayoub accused PetroChina and individual defendants of
violating U.S. securities laws by concealing "bribery, political
corruption, and undisclosed related party transactions."
The lawsuit sought to recoup losses suffered by purchasers
of PetroChina securities from April 26, 2012, to Dec. 17, 2013,
attributable to declines in the company's share price, as news
about alleged wrongdoing started to become public.
Ramos, however, said the plaintiffs failed to show that
PetroChina made false statements about its corporate governance
practices or its internal controls over financial reporting.
He also said there was no showing that the individual
defendants knew of or recklessly disregarded alleged corruption
at PetroChina at the time.
While the complaint "certainly suggests" that the Chinese
government suspected wrongdoing by PetroChina officials,
"plaintiffs never specify when that conduct occurred or how it
rendered PetroChina's public statements false," Ramos wrote.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. A lawyer for PetroChina did not
immediately respond to a similar request.
The case is In re PetroChina Co Ltd Securities Litigation,
U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
13-06180.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Ken
Wills)