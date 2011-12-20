GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech sell-off weighs again on stocks; dollar slips
BEIJING Dec 20 PetroChina began pumping gas into northeast China pipelines from Dalian's liquefied natural gas receiving terminal on Saturday, marking the start in operations of its second terminal, the China Petroleum Daily reported on Tuesday.
Dalian, also China's fifth import terminal, received its first cargo of the super-chilled gas on Nov. 16 and planned to send gas into pipelines before the year-end.
Dalian will mainly take LNG fuel from Qatar, Australia and Iran and send the fuel to northeastern China and parts of north China after regasification.
With an annual handling capacity of 3 million tonnes under phase-one development, Dalian will be able to receive 6 million tonnes after a second-phase is completed and 10 million tonnes in a further expansion.
PetroChina started its first LNG terminal in east China's Jiangsu province in May. (Reporting by Jim Bai and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
