(Recasts with details on Chinese companies)
BRASILIA/BEIJING Nov 13 Brazil's state-run oil
company Petrobras has struck a deal to sell its
Peruvian oil and gas assets to PetroChina, China's top
oil and gas firm, and its parent China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC) for $2.6 billion.
Petrobras, which has been looking to sell its foreign assets
to focus on tapping massive deposits discovered off Brazil's
Atlantic coast, said the deal signed on Wednesday still needs
the approval of the Chinese and Peruvian governments.
The Chinese companies agreed to buy all the shares of
Petrobras Energia Peru S.A., which has three oil and gas fields
in Peru. The fields currently produce about 800,000 tonnes oil
equivalent a year, PetroChina said in a securities filing.
"The three target blocks are all quality oil properties in
Peru with achievable profit potential," PetroChina added. "The
acquisition of the assets will help to expand the scale of
PetroChina's oil and gas cooperation in Latin America, and drive
the sustainable development of PetroChina's overseas business."
Petrobras said the agreement involves Lot X, a mature field
that has been in production since 1912 and produced 16,000
barrels of oil equivalent last year, and Lot 58, where gas was
recently discovered.
The deal also includes a 46.16 percent stake in Lot 57, a
natural and condensed gas field that has not begun operating
yet. The Peruvian exploration subsidiary of Spain's Repsol
owns the remaining 53.84 percent of this bloc.
Petrobras said the sale is part of its 2013-2017 business
plan announced in March that aims at divesting $9.9 billion in
assets, including stakes in Gulf of Mexico blocs and exploration
assets in Africa.
The Peru assets are being sold to CNPC Holdings and CNODC
International, both overseas units of CNPC Exploration and
Development Co Ltd, which is a subsidiary of PetroChina and
indirectly of CNPC, the controlling shareholder of PetroChina.
The deal reinforces the growing presence of Chinese oil
companies in Latin America.
Last month, CNPC and China's CNOOC Ltd each got 10
percent stakes in Brazil's largest offshore oilfield, Libra,
through a consortium led by Petrobras that includes France's
Total SA and Anglo-Dutch Royal Dutch Shell Plc
.
The Libra field is estimated to hold between 8 billion and
12 billion barrels of recoverable oil discovered beneath a layer
of salt thousands of meters below water and sub-sea rock.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua in Beijing and Anthony
Boadle in Brasilia; Editing by John Wallace)