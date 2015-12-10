* PetroChina controls nearly 80 pct of China's gas grid
* Discussing stake sale in 3 lines carrying 45% of domestic
use
* PetroChina needs funds for capex and cutting debt
* Experts see the plan as part of Beijing's sector reform
aims
By Chen Aizhu and Denny Thomas
BEIJING/HONG KONG, Dec 10 PetroChina
is discussing selling a stake in domestic gas pipelines worth an
estimated $47 billion in total, sources told Reuters, in a move
seen as a prelude to Beijing's plans to break the state giant's
near monopoly and boost spending on energy infrastructure.
The sale could attract domestic interest from Chinese
institutions, asset managers and private equity investors,
sources familiar with the matter said.
PetroChina produces two-thirds of China's natural gas and
controls nearly 80 percent of the country's patchy
90,000-kilometre gas pipelines, a bottlenecked grid that has
prevented greater use of a fuel with half the greenhouse gas
emissions of China's biggest energy source, coal.
Beijing is expected to unveil a sweeping reform package
within weeks that targets its vast energy sector, part of a
broader restructuring drive to boost efficiency and bring in
private investment.
A senior source with knowledge of the plan said PetroChina,
which transports mostly its own gas in its pipes, is preparing
to sell part of its premium domestic gas pipeline assets, worth
around 300 billion yuan ($47 billion), which includes three
trunk lines running from the country's far west to its eastern
and southern shores.
"This is a good avenue for them to raise funds for capex and
cutting debt," said a Hong Kong-based investment banker who has
advised PetroChina on past transactions.
He added that PetroChina had been debating such a plan for a
while but had not yet formally hired an investment bank to
manage the sale process.
Any deal, which would follow the $17.5 billion sale by
domestic rival Sinopec Corp this year of its fuel
marketing business, could be a step toward Beijing's goal to
establish one or more independent pipeline companies that would
enable greater access for non-state suppliers.
For PetroChina, battered by depressed oil prices
and a recent plunge in gas prices, a sale would bring badly
needed cash.
"Instead of divesting project by project, it (the sale) will
be from three trunk pipelines bundled together," said the first
source with knowledge of the divestment plan.
The three lines are about 20,500 kilometres long and
transport a combined 80 billion cubic metres a year, or 45
percent of China's total gas consumption.
A high-level project team is working on the deal, said the
source, adding it would target mostly domestic investors and
proceed at "an accelerating pace", without giving a timeline for
the sale or how big a stake PetroChina will part with.
A PetroChina media official said he was not aware of this
development and declined further comment.
REFORM PUSH
Last year PetroChina tried and failed to auction off
regional segments of its pipelines, and just last month sold its
central-Asian pipelines outside China for $2.4 billion to a
government asset management firm.
Energy specialists said the latest plan had the hallmarks of
being part of the Beijing's broader programme for the sector.
"PetroChina wouldn't have the guts to call for divestment of
such a scale. It has to come from the top," said a gas analyst
with a state energy firm.
With seven-year-low oil prices hammering its revenues and a
hefty debt load, PetroChina is under pressure to slash capital
spending and shed more non-core assets.
"PetroChina will have to be reformed. Further cost cutting
and divestment of non-core assets such as the pipeline segment
looks increasingly likely as the company moves to repair the
balance sheet and fill the earnings gap," Bernstein research
wrote last month.
China's gas grid is less than a fifth of the size of the
U.S. system, the world's biggest, and as Beijing loosens
drilling and import rights in the sector, a lack of pipeline
space has become a barrier to growth.
In a previous pipeline sale in 2013, PetroChina brought in
domestic fund management firm Taikang Asset Management Co Ltd
and Beijing Guolian Energy Industry Investment Fund as equity
partners to manage part of its gas pipeline assets.
($1 = 6.4245 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Denny Thomas; Additional reporting
by Adam Rose and Henning Gloystein; Editing by Gavin Maguire and
Will Waterman)