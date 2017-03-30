BEIJING, March 30 PetroChina
said on Thursday it will consider taking part in
national oil giant Saudi Aramco's initial public offering based
on market conditions, the second Chinese oil major to discuss
becoming an investor this week.
"Saudi Aramco has raised this plan to PetroChina," said
president and vice chairman Wang Dongjin on Thursday at a
briefing following the announcement of China's largest oil and
gas producer's 2016 results.
"I think we will make our evaluation and study based on the
market situation," Wang said.
On Monday, Sinopec Corp said Aramco president
had visited the firm and both sides would have talks on the IPO,
which is expected to be the world's largest equity sale.
