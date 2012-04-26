HONG KONG, April 26 PetroChina, Asia's
biggest company by market value, reported a 5.8 percent rise in
first-quarter profit, beating forecast, as strong oil and
natural gas production gains offset losses racked up by its
refining and chemicals businesses.
Net income was 39.15 billion yuan ($6.21 billion) in the
first three months, compared with 37 billion a year earlier, the
Beijing-based company said on Thursday.
That beat the average forecast of 33.97 billion yuan by
eight analysts polled by Reuters.
Chinese refiners cannot fully pass on higher crude costs
to consumers because of government controls on oil
product prices. PetroChina posted a refining loss of 10.4
billion in the first quarter, compard with 60 billion yuan loss
for the whole of last year.
Fuel price hikes in China are often smaller, and implemented
later, than required under a government-set formula that tracks
changes in global crude costs.
The government controls oil product prices to curb
inflation.