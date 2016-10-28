Germany likely to miss e-cars target, says Merkel
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
BEIJING Oct 28 PetroChina Co Ltd reported sharply lower profits for the third quarter as weaker crude prices versus year-ago levels eroded margins at the country's largest oil and gas producer.
Faced with the worst downturn in the oil sector in a generation, the state-owned company said on Friday profit attributable to its owners plunged 76.9 percent to 1.2 billion yuan ($177.01 million) over the July-September period, down from 5.2 billion yuan a year ago.
($1 = 6.7793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Mark Potter)
BERLIN, May 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that Germany will likely miss the government's target of bringing 1 million electric cars onto the roads by the end of the decade.
* Nations welcome initiative to enhance Asia-Europe connectivity